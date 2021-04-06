Sylo (SYLO) Trading Up 50.8% Over Last 7 Days

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. Sylo has a total market cap of $19.37 million and $860,974.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sylo has traded up 50.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

