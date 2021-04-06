Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) Insider Sells 317,961 Shares

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) insider Thomas Henderson sold 317,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £794,902.50 ($1,038,545.21).
SYNC traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 248 ($3.24). 354,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.79. Syncona Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 193.90 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.36.
