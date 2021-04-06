Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) Insider Sells 317,961 Shares

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) insider Thomas Henderson sold 317,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £794,902.50 ($1,038,545.21).

SYNC traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 248 ($3.24). 354,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.79. Syncona Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 193.90 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.36.

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

