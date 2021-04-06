Synthetix Price Up 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Synthetix has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix token can now be bought for about $21.88 or 0.00037381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a total market cap of $2.51 billion and $168.28 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.13 or 0.00695432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.