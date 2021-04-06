Syntropy Reaches Market Capitalization of $270.90 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Syntropy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $270.90 million and $3.34 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00060069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00657003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00079265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031264 BTC.

Syntropy Token Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,933,151 tokens. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com

Syntropy Token Trading

