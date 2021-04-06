Syscoin (SYS) One Day Volume Tops $20.43 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $248.97 million and $20.43 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.83 or 0.00406157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004800 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000760 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 609,949,421 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

