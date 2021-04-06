TaaS Hits One Day Volume of $758.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00057569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.00675782 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00075473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00030679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

