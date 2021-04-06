Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Price Down 5%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.60 and last traded at $44.61. Approximately 2,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 467,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRHC. Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,954,826.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 905 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $41,946.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,237.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,777 shares of company stock worth $4,410,394. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 428,591 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after buying an additional 214,080 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 330,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 86,490 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

