Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 175,979 shares.The stock last traded at $54.77 and had previously closed at $53.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 567.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter.

About Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

