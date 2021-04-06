Tadpole Finance (TAD) Market Cap Reaches $3.05 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $126,972.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance token can now be bought for about $13.23 or 0.00022643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00073995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00285314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00106080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.45 or 0.00755772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00029975 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Token Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,376 tokens. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars.

