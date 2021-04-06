Tael (WABI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $5.22, $119.16, $24.72 and $4.92.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00056323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.72 or 0.00679253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00075161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

