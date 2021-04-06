TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Given a €27.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEG. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.26 ($29.72).

ETR:TEG opened at €24.77 ($29.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €24.18 and a 200-day moving average of €25.07. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.03. TAG Immobilien AG has a one year low of €18.23 ($21.45) and a one year high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

