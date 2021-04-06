Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 279,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,975,356 shares.The stock last traded at $17.87 and had previously closed at $18.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. Research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 149,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.