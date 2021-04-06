Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $648,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18.

On Monday, March 15th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12.

On Monday, January 25th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $715,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $619,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,055,880. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Moderna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Moderna by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Moderna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

