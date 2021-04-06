Tap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $576,810.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $10.57 million and $576,810.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00059452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.19 or 0.00657119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00078382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

