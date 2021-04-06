Tap (XTP) Trading Up 21.3% Over Last Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. Tap has a market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $624,269.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tap has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00054892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.83 or 0.00680763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

