Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $205.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $205.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

