Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT opened at $205.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

