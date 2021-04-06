Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $104.56

Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.56 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 108.50 ($1.42). Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) shares last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.42), with a volume of 14,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.56.

Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) Company Profile (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

