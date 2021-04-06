TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann Buys 12,666 Shares

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann purchased 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $71,816.22. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 432,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,769.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, April 6th, Laird Landmann purchased 87,525 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $496,266.75.

On Monday, March 29th, Laird Landmann purchased 3,200 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $18,144.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Laird Landmann purchased 3,200 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $18,144.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Laird Landmann acquired 3,700 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $20,979.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Laird Landmann acquired 27,762 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $156,855.30.

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. 245,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,069. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSI. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 42.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.