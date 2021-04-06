TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Purchases $496,266.75 in Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann acquired 87,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $496,266.75. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 520,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,036.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Laird Landmann acquired 12,666 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $71,816.22.

On Monday, March 29th, Laird Landmann acquired 3,200 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $18,144.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Laird Landmann acquired 3,700 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $20,979.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Laird Landmann bought 27,762 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $156,855.30.

Shares of TSI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 245,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,069. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 217,854 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

