TD Securities Initiates Coverage on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Equities research analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 86,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

