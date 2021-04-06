TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 669.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 568,124 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of TE Connectivity worth $77,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 161,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,806,000 after buying an additional 45,869 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,299. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of -184.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

