Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 264.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $167,721,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,193,000 after acquiring an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $48,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.83.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG stock opened at $207.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.40. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.41 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

