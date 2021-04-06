Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pjsc Lukoil were worth $20,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 471,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUKOY opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. Pjsc Lukoil has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $88.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.