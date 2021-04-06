Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 272,200 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 192.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $19,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,208,000 after acquiring an additional 475,162 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

