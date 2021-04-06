Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 338,250 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1,691.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.16% of NetApp worth $23,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,114,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

