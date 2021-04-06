Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 43,800 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.12% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $19,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 428,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,106,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,848 shares of company stock worth $4,214,321. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.46. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.