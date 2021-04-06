Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 61,700 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.19% of Open Text worth $23,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

OTEX stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

OTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

