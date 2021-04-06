Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.12% of Trimble worth $20,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Trimble by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of TRMB opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $84.76.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Trimble’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

