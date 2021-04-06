Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

NKE stock opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $213.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.