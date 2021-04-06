Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 589.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,949 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 770,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of HP worth $22,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.