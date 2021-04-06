Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $16.64 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $392.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

