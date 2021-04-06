Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $17.02 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,127,000 after buying an additional 2,866,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

