Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $20.45 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1,047.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Fortinet worth $20,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Fortinet by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after buying an additional 532,326 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $191.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.61. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $193.84. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.