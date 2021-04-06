Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $21.84 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $367.17 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.96 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.87 and its 200-day moving average is $336.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

