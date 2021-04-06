Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $22.87 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL opened at $251.02 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.26 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $293.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

