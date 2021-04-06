Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $25.15 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,709 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. United Bank boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in Chevron by 86.8% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 124.3% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 349,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

NYSE:CVX opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $201.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

