Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1,691.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 338,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.16% of NetApp worth $23,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,831,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NetApp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NetApp stock opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

