Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

