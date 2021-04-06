Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 14,550 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,317 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of eBay worth $17,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

