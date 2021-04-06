Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 26,000 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sony were worth $20,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Sony by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

SNE has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NYSE SNE opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a one year low of $56.65 and a one year high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average is $95.31.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.