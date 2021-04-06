Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 770,300 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 589.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,949 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of HP worth $22,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in HP by 22.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 655,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 120,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HP by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,897,367 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $93,001,000 after buying an additional 793,649 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of HP by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 28,120 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.