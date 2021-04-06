Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.47% of LiveRamp worth $22,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,774,000 after buying an additional 261,143 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LiveRamp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in LiveRamp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,177,000 after purchasing an additional 276,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,205,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.