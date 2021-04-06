Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,915 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of Corning worth $24,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $45.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,954.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

