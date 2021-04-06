Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $213.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

