Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 11,350 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of IQVIA worth $25,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,632,000 after purchasing an additional 43,429 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 129,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

IQV stock opened at $200.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

