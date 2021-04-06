Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,250 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Illumina were worth $18,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,203,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,885 shares of company stock worth $4,769,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.10.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $384.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.81. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.