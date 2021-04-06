Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 18,709 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,709 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. United Bank boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Chevron by 86.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 124.3% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 349,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average is $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

