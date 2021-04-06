Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 19,000 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.34% of Oshkosh worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.22.

NYSE OSK opened at $120.85 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $123.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

