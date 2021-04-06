Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 25,387 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,387 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.